‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 3: Carol Sees The Ghosts Of Her Past

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “Ghosts”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the most recent episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) struggles with the loss of Henry (Matt Lintz). In response to this, Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 10 shows her popping pills in order to stay awake rather than have her dreams haunt her.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, Carol’s story is told in this episode via a wave of attacks by the undead on Alexandria. These attacks are orchestrated by the Whisperers and, eventually, a meeting is arranged between Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Alpha (Samantha Morton). Carol goes along with Michonne’s group and it is discovered during their journey that Carol’s lack of sleep and pill-popping is leading to her hallucinations.

Initially, Carol sees three Whisperers that have followed them after their meeting with Alpha. At first, a search is initiated but, over the course of the episode, it becomes apparent to others that Carol is hallucinating. While Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) claims to still believe her, no one else seems to.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

By the end of Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 10, Carol is left injured. She believes she is attacked by a Whisperer and a group of walkers but the group doesn’t believe her by this stage. Viewers then discover at the end of the episode that the Whisperer was definitely present during the attack and has now crawled away to die.

How this will play out further in upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead remains to be seen, and viewers will have to tune in to find out more. However, it does create tension for the audience as they are now more aware than the main group with regard to the Whisperers’ pursuit.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it has been teased that Carol and Alpha will have an encounter during Season 10 of The Walking Dead. As yet, it is unclear whether this week’s encounter was the one referred to or if there will be a deadlier run-in later on in the season. Considering that Carol is harboring a serious grudge against Alpha for the death of her adoptive son, Henry, it seems likely that further interactions could result.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 27, with Episode 4, titled “Silence the Whisperers.”