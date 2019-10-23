NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Adds Fuel To Speculation He’s Leaving The Patriots After This Season

Tom Brady won’t say what he plans for next season, adding to the rumors that the future Hall of Famer could be considering a move out of New England.

Brady’s future was a point of speculation for ESPN’s Adam Schefter, an insider who is often the first to report on major player developments. Before the New England Patriots‘ Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets, Schefter pointed out that both Brady and his longtime personal trainer have put their homes up for sale and that Brady is set to have his contract voided after this season ends.

Schefter said that all the signs point to Brady walking away from the Patriots after what would be 20 years with the franchise.

With the rumors of his potential departure growing, Tom Brady spoke out this week, but didn’t exactly clarify the matter. As Pro Football Talk noted, Brady would not commit to anything and said he doesn’t know yet what the future would hold for him.

“I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years you kind feel like [there is] the responsibility to always fulfill the contract,” Brady said. “For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day-by-day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.”

Should Brady decide to leave, the market for him would likely be very hot, Schefter said.

“I don’t know whether he’s going to play, not play, move on,” he said, via MassLive. “I’m sure there would be a half dozen or a dozen franchises interested in him.”

Even at the age of 43, Brady could still have a few seasons ahead of him, as he has said repeatedly that he hopes to play until the age of 45, and he has seen little drop-off so far at an age when nearly every other quarterback in the NFL’s history has been retired. Brady could be a major asset for a Super Bowl-ready team lacking a quarterback, with the Chicago Bears identified as a potential landing spot.

Tom Brady would seem well-positioned to leave the Patriots with what would be his and the team’s seventh Super Bowl title. After winning last season, the Patriots have reloaded with the league’s best defense and an offense that just added wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, and are considered favorites to return to the the Super Bowl.