‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Posts Ultrasound Picture On Instagram

Amber Portwood has been staying relatively quiet on social media since her July arrest. The Teen Mom OG star posts occasionally, but she shocked fans on Wednesday when she took to Instagram to share an ultrasound photo.

With the photo, Amber included a red heart emoji and no other words other than the hashtag “link in bio.” That likely tipped off fans that the ultrasound photo wasn’t an announcement on Amber’s part. Rather, the post linked to an article about celebrities who are currently pregnant. None of the Teen Mom stars are currently on the list, though.

The mom-of-two was arrested in back in July for domestic battery. Allegedly, an incident occurred between Amber and her live-in boyfriend Andrew Glennon. The two share a son together, James. Since the incident, Amber and Andrew have been living apart. At the end of the month, Amber is due to appear back in court for the July incident.

Amber was originally introduced to fans on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. She and her then boyfriend, Gary Shirley, welcomed their daughter Leah. They then went on to share their story on Teen Mom OG.

While Amber is currently awaiting her next hearing, this isn’t the first time she has been in trouble with the law. Back in 2012, she went to prison and served 17-months of her 5 year sentence before being released early in November 2013. Following her release from prison, Amber continued to share her story on Teen Mom OG.

In 2017, Amber revealed that she was dating Andrew Glennon. Shortly after the two went public with their relationship, Amber revealed she was pregnant with baby number two. She gave birth to her second child in May 2018 and it seemed that things were going well for Amber and Andrew.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the case against Amber may include some of her own text messages being used against her.

Amber currently lives in Indiana and Andrew relocated there to be with her. However, he is originally from California and it appears that he may be hoping to relocate back there with his son. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Amber reportedly filed documents in court that would stop Andrew from moving back to the West Coast with the couple’s son.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes and it is unclear if the cast is filming for new episodes at this time. For now, fans can catch up with new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.