‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Dances In Tight Yoga Pants: ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop’

Her new favorite hashtag is #nevernotdancing.

Blond bombshell Camille Kostek is known to have some moves; after all, she began her career as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots. However, she nonetheless wowed fans with two silly videos where she films herself dancing in honor of getting a TikTok account. Fans loved the sweet updates, especially because the blond beauty wore a pair of tight yoga pants while doing her moves.

Though the stunner first found fame as a cheerleader — even catching the eye of star tight end player Rob Gronkowski — she was truly thrust into the limelight after she entered the first ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search back in 2018.

Despite a pool of 5,000 competitors, the blond beauty ended up winning the competition along with stunning redhead Haley Kalil. She then graced the cover of the swimsuit edition one year later.

Since then, her star has only grown, and she currently boasts over 668,000 followers on Instagram.

Her more recent video shows the model holding the Sports Illustrated magazine as she sports a silly dance. She is clad in an oversized white, black, and blue sweatshirt, which she matches with a pair of black yoga pants that were tight enough to hug the stunner in all the right places. Her hair is up in a high ponytail, and she wears no makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

She jokingly holds up the magazine cover while making silly faces before she tosses it aside and dances with some enthusiastic gesticulations. At one point, she does the “come to me” hand movement, before she completes the short clip with side twist.

The upload earned over 22,500 likes, and close to 200 comments.

“Omg finally dancing queen!!!” one enthusiastic fan proclaimed, adding Camille’s hashtag, #nevernotdancing.

“Just love you,” added a second, with two kissing face emoji.

The other video is similar, showing the stunner swaying her shoulders before holding out her hand. She then raises her arms and shakes her killer body in some ’70s-inspired dance moves. Camille next brings her hands into a fist and lightly touches each shoulder before doing a shoulder roll. She ends the video with a few more arm movements, sweetly smiling the whole time.

This video earned even more love than the other one, with close to 34,000 likes and around 360 comments.

“You are simply THE BEST,” gushed one fan, adding the pink heart and sparkle emoji.

“How are you this perfect????” echoed another fan.

For fans looking to see more of the blond bombshell, she recently floored fans after modeling a Reebok sports bra, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.