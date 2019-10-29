Who Was Eliminated On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ During Halloween Week On Season 28?

The Halloween show on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars was a delight instead of a fright on Monday night. The eight remaining couples pulled off their individual dances as well as accomplishing one of two group numbers.

Comedian Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson were up first. The pair took on The Rocky Horror Picture Show with their jive done to the memorable tune, “Time Warp.” DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli each gave this performance a 9 for a total of 27 out of 30 points.

That kind of scoring was popular, as the next two pairs also received 27 points out of 30. Actor James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater were given that total for their Viennese waltz. So were actress Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber for their tango.

Then, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten showed up to perform their jazz number. This dance, done to the strains of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girl,” earned one 8 each from Carrie Ann and Bruno while Len offered a 9. The total was 25 out of 30 possible points.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson were assigned the Paso Doble. Their dance, which was accompanied by Destiny’s Child hit, “Survivor,” was awarded 25 out of a possible 30 possible points from the trio of DWTS judges.

At that point, American Idol alum Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko gave their all with their Argentine tango while “Whatever Lola Wants” played in the background. All three arbiters were duly impressed, with each awarding a 9, meaning that this couple earned 27 out of a possible 30 points.

The next dance came from former Secretary of State Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold, who danced a jive to the classic Halloween hit, “Monster Mash.” Their performance earned the duo 18 out of a possible 30 points, the lowest score of the evening so far.

When Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov took on the rumba as Little Red Riding Hood and the scary wolf, the pair earned 24 out of 30 a possible points.

At the juncture, it was time on DWTS for the team dances.

Team Trick consisted of James, Hannah, Ally, and Lauren who took the dance floor to perform to the romantic ballad, “Somebody’s Watching Me.” For that effort, the tricky team earned a healthy 27 out of 30 possible points.

Team Treat was up next. Kate, Kel, Karamo, and Sean were on board with Beyonce’s hit, “Sweet Dreams.” For their efforts, the team earned 24 out of a possible 30 points.

Then, the most highly anticipated part of the evening had arrived. As Tom Bergeron announced, those who would be continuing on with DWTS for 2019 were Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, James Van Der Beek, Lauren Alaina, and Sean Spicer.

That meant that sadly, the bottom two celebrities were Kate Flannery and Karamo Brown.

So who was saved?

That would be Kate, meaning that Karamo Brown was voted off of Dancing with the Stars on October 28. Happy Halloween!