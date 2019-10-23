Ciara Shows Off Body In Skintight Jeweled Bodysuit

Ciara shared a short video clip of herself on Instagram and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Body Party” songstress posed in a huge hat that covered half her face, including her eyes. She wore a skintight jeweled bodysuit which showed off her figure. Ciara sat down with one leg raised and glowed while the sun reflected onto the jewels that were embroidered onto the garment. She sported her wavy brunette locks down and faced directly at the camera. She placed her hand on her foot and looked very regal.

The video upload has no sound and was left without a caption or geotag.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 435,000 likes and over 5,100 comments. It has been watched over 1.8 million times, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Girl, you’re perfect,” one user wrote.

“I’m sorry but you slay the girls!!! You never cease to amaze us!!! #BlackGirlsRock #BeautfiulMelanin,” another shared.

“Ciara is the best at everything she does,” a third mentioned.

“Cut it out Ciara!!… You can’t break the net like that,” a fourth fan commented.

There has been no word on what this post might lead to but fans are speculating new music.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported the “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone” hitmaker performing on tour. At one of the shows, she wore a black cap that said “strong” in white across the front. She sported an orange and black garment that covered most of her body but displayed her toned arms.

The tour was in support of her latest album, Beauty Marks, which she dropped earlier this year. The record consists of 11 tracks and collaborations with Macklemore, Kelly Rowland, and Tekno. To date, she has released seven studio albums.

According to Billboard, on their U.S. 200 album chart, she has had four albums reach the top three — Goodies, Ciara: The Evolution, Fantasy Ride, and Ciara.

On Spotify, the “I Bet” chart-topper currently has more than 7.1 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “One, Two, Step.” Other songs within the top five include “Level Up,” “Oh,” “Goodies,” and “Body Party.”

On November 1, the season premiere of America’s Most Musical Family will air on Nickelodeon. Ciara will take part as a judge alongside Debbie Gibson and David Dobrik. The show will be hosted by 98 Degress’ Nick Lachey.

To stay up to date with Ciara, follow her Instagram account, which has more than 23.6 million followers.