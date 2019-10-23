‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Wants Emily Simpson To Stop Talking About Her

Shannon Beador isn't ready for a friendship with her co-star.

Shannon Beador is sick and tired of being a hot topic of conversation for Emily Simpson on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine in New York City, Beador said that she keeps hearing about all the things that Simpson has had to say about her in recent weeks and wonders why Simpson can’t focus more on herself. According to Beador, it’s not fun having a divide among the cast, but at this point, she’s not ready to hash things out with Simpson.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Simpson was seen slamming the Tres Amigas — which consists of Beador, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson — for being “bullies” during an episode of Season 14 earlier this year. Then, during her own interview with Us Weekly magazine, Simpson said that when the three women are together, they are “mean girls,” and slammed them for bullying Kelly Dodd by bringing up things that had nothing to do with the show in an effort to make her look bad to viewers.

“I didn’t like that. I thought it was dirty, and I thought it was unethical. I thought it was just wrong,” Simpson said.

As for the future of their friendship, Beador went on to tell the magazine that while she doesn’t believe she and Simpson will reconcile soon, she isn’t completely writing off the idea.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beador also spoke out about her thoughts on Simpson during an interview with Us Weekly magazine in August. At the time, Beador said that while she attempted to reach out to Simpson in an effort to get to a better place in their relationship, she was continuously asked by Simpson where “Fun Shannon” was, as if she wasn’t any fun during Season 13.

In response to Simpson’s inquiry, Beador said that she didn’t find Simpson to be much fun either and would like to know where “Fun Emily” was during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

Beador also said that while she hasn’t intended to be mean or cruel to her co-star, she hoped Simpson would gain the ability to look at herself, instead of pointing fingers at everyone else and blaming them for her lack of friendships within the cast.

To see more of Beador, Simpson, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.