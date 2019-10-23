Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Figure-Hugging Black Jumpsuit For Iconic Cher Cover Tune

Kelly Clarkson stunned viewers of her daily talk show by debuting her fine form in a figure-hugging black jumpsuit as she sang a cover of the iconic Cher tune, “If I Could Turn Back Time” for the daily opening segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Kellyoke.”

The singer, talk show host and The Voice coach commanded viewers from the moment the doors to her set opened behind her audience members and she stood there, waiting a brief moment for the music to start before launching into the cover song.

Kelly’s jumpsuit appeared to cling to her every curve, further accentuating the 37-pound weight loss the star debuted ahead of her new talk show. The outfit’s deep-v neck and belt showed off the top half of the first American Idol winner’s fine form to perfection. The bottom half of the outfit was tailored to a tapered bottom, to which Kelly wore black platform boots to finish off the look.

Wavy hair framed her face, and a multitude of gold necklaces, a set of gold hoop earrings and her ever-present red lips finished the drop-dead gorgeous look. After weeks of floral dresses and long sleeves, it was so much fun for fans to see the singer in an outfit a bit more tailored that accentuated her body.

While it appeared that nothing could eclipse seeing Kelly look this dynamite, her effortless version of the difficult Cher song appeared to top her stunning overall look as she glided through the audience while belting out the song’s high notes and difficult vocal runs. More perfect would have been an appearance from the iconic singer herself. Fans can hope for a future appearance on Kelly’s show in the near future to sing, which would make for an epic duet.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kelly has duetted with several of her favorite singers on her show thus far, including Broadway actress and nightclub singer Kristin Chenoweth as well as Cyndi Lauper, with whom she performed an absolutely stunning, pared-down version of her classic 1980s tune, “True Colors.”

The two women harmonized on the iconic tune using just their voices and the musical instrument the dulcimer for accompaniment. The passionate version of the song showed just how melodic it truly is when pared down without the instruments featured on the tune’s original version.

Kelly has been pulling double duty in the world of television, working daily on The Kelly Clarkson Show as its host and producer (along with her husband Brandon Blackstock and Alex Duda) and as a coach on The Voice.

After scoring two wins in three completed seasons of The Voice, Kelly is looking for her third win in four years on the reality competition singing series, hopeful that a member of Team Kelly will be crowned champion of this season. She won her inaugural season on the show, Season 14 and followed that up with a win for Season 15 before losing Season 16 to John Legend, who scored a big win his first time as a coach on The Voice.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays in syndication.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.