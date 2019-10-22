Kylie Jenner Moves To Trademark Rise And Shine After Her Song Goes Viral

Kylie Jenner didn’t wait long to cash in on her viral success with the catchphrase “Rise and Shine.” The makeup mogul filed legal documents to trademark the phrase so that she can use it in clothing and cosmetics. TMZ reports that the reality TV star is making money moves when it comes to the song that has gotten her tons of attention lately.

It all started when Kylie was giving fans a video tour of her office, where her daughter Stormi has a room. Kylie walked into the room, flipped on the lights, and sang “rise and shine” to wake her little one up. That simple moment blew up into a viral sensation, with fans making memes and remixes on the internet. The hashtag #risenadshine hitting a billion views on TikTok within days – the fastest rocket to a billion any video has had on the social media platform.

Other celebrities spoofed the tune and fans made their own version, and the rise and shine catchphrase was officially a thing. Ariana Grande posted a clip of her singing the tune, as did Miley Cyrus in a clip with boyfriend Cody Simpson. Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga got in on the fun when the rapper posted a picture of his Lamborghini with the caption rise and shine. The post got over 900,000 likes from his 17.3 million followers, and racked up over 13,000 comments.

“Might as well tag Kylie,” wrote one follower.

“Only time you get attention is when Kylie is involved,” criticized another, with an eyeroll emoji.

“‘Rise n Shine’ by Kylie featuring Tyga. BEST ALBUM EVER,” joked another.

Kylie even gave her brother Rob Kardashian a live rendition of the viral sensation in which she stands in her mom’s black, white, and gold entryway and mouths the words to the song as she sucks on a lollipop, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“This “rise and shine” is killing me!!!” said one follower.

“She really does have an amazing voice,” complimented another.

Kylie started selling sweatshirts with the phrase at $65 a pop and they sold out right away. She also posted a video of Stormi rocking out to a remix of the song.

“Daddy sing,” Stormi says after dancing for a few seconds, asking Kylie to change the song to one of Travis Scott’s tunes.

Now, the businesswoman is moving to make even more money on the phrase – her trademark would cover hats, belts, pants, footwear, swimwear, undergarments, sleepwear, socks, jackets, coats, and – of course – makeup.