Carrie Ann Inaba, 51, Flashes Toned Dancer’s Legs In See-Through Purple Gown At Live ‘DWTS’

The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge gets a '10' for her latest gown.

Carrie Ann Inaba is killing it on Dancing with the Stars – and she’s not even one of the celebrity performers. The longtime judge on the ABC dancing competition wowed fans with her latest look on the live show.

On Monday night, Carrie Ann wore a long, sheer purple gown for the live Dancing With the Stars broadcast. The see-through gown showed off the 51-year-old TV star’s toned legs, which are a clear result of her many years as a professional dancer. The DWTS judge tagged Julie Vino as the designer of the off-shoulder dress, which featured ruffles, a silver belt, and a sheer material that exposed her legs.

Carrie Ann took to Instagram to post two photos of her leg-baring purple dress. In the snaps, she tagged her “team,” which includes stylists Rhonda Spies and Serra Geri, hair and makeup artists Steve Berg and Marylin Lee, and jeweler Neil Lane.

The Dancing With the Stars beauty’s Instagram fans hit the comments section to remark on her killer look.

“Yes legs!!!! Don’t hurt em!!!!” wrote one follower.

“Okay I see you,” added another.

“Yesssss!!!! You look like @jlo here!” a third Instagram fan chimed in.

“Fantastic legs beautiful lady,” wrote another.

Not only was Carrie Ann’s dress beautiful, but it showed that her dancer’s body is still as “fly” as ever. The Asian beauty was a dancer long before she was a TV personality on Dancing With the Stars and the CBS chatfest, The Talk.

Loading...

Carrie Ann previously told Yahoo that one of her favorite dancing jobs was alongside Jennifer Lopez as a Fly Girl on the Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color. Carrie Ann also bared all in Madonna’s Girlie Show World Tour in the early 1990s, and she even went topless during the show.

Carrie Ann also revealed that for her current job on Dancing With the Stars, she “needs” to look good.

“I need to feel good because we’re judging people, and you’re very vulnerable when you’re judging people, like, you better be pulled together if you’re gonna sit there and talk about other people! I love old-school Hollywood, that glamour just never goes out of style. And it fits with Dancing with the Stars so perfectly.”

Carrie Ann Inaba’s sheer gown look comes just one week after she showed off her dress another way: By falling out of her chair. The ABC star laughed off the clumsy moment last week, but her gorgeous green gown got some extra camera time.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.