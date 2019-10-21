‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Is Writing A Book About Her ‘Crazy’ Dating Life

The Bravo reality star will encourage women to own their 'crazy' in her new book about love.

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is embracing her inner “crazy.” The Bravo star has announced she is writing a dating-themed book titled He’s Making You Crazy. The book will be “the ultimate guide to owning your ‘crazy’ and never giving up on love,” People reports.

Doute will work with author Michele Alexander (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days) on the book. In a statement about the project, the 36-year-old former reality star explained her book is all about “self-empowerment” amid dating drama.

“Women get used to being called crazy whenever we’re emotional….My goal is to create an army of boss b*tches who own being ‘crazy’ and fight for the respect we deserve.”

Kristen also explained that her book will give readers advice on how to get out of unhealthy situations and “find real love” by using tactics that range from sensible to sneaky.

“Sometimes that requires deep self-reflection, but sometimes you just need to put on your detective’s hat and hack a man’s email account,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.

In He’s Making You Crazy, Kristen will run down her own dating history as she gives readers tips on how she handled certain situations that would make anyone “crazy.” Per People, the savvy star will dish on how to trap a guy in lies and will give tips on how to figure out a potential mate’s online security question answers on the first date. She will even touch on threesome etiquette.

Vanderpump Rules fans know quite a bit about Kristen’s complicated dating life. She was previously in a long-term relationship with her co-star Tom Sandoval, and she also dated co-star James Kennedy. Kristen also admitted to sleeping with Bravo bad boy Jax Taylor — on her then-boyfriend’s couch as he slept in another room. Her most recent relationship documented on Vanderpump Rules was with Brian Carter, but the two recently split.

Doute has long been called “Crazy Kristen,” and she has logged her share of eyebrow-raising moments on Vanderpump Rules. She has openly talked about her past cheating and stalking in confessionals on the Bravo reality show.

Just ahead of her book news, Kristen addressed her ongoing feud with former bestie Stassi Schroeder. The reality star recently stopped by pal Rachael O’Brien’s podcast, Be Here for a While, and revealed she can’t say much about the falling-out with Stassi but teased that it will play out next season on Vanderpump Rules.

Kristen’s new book will come about a year after Stassi hit the New York Times bestseller list with her 2019 book Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on December 2. Kristen Doute’s book is expected to be released in summer 2020.