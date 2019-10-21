WWE News: Eric Bischoff Opens Up About Being Fired, Discusses Relationship With Vince McMahon

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Eric Bischoff was fired by WWE after four months in his new role as executive director of Friday Night SmackDown.

Since he was forced to step down from his role, several people in the wrestling industry have voiced their opinions about the situation, but Bischoff himself has kept fairly quiet about it. However, on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, as quoted by Sportskeeda, the former WCW chairman opened up about how he’s feeling about being let go by WWE.

“Let me just say it this way: I’m not surprised. I’m disappointed, I’m not going to lie, I’m disappointed. I would have liked for it to have been a longer run than it was. I’d be completely dishonest if I didn’t admit that, but at the same time I’m not completely surprised either.”

Bischoff was reportedly fired because he didn’t know the superstars, plus backstage morale was low under his supervision. He was also difficult to get in touch with whenever the company needed him, and allegedly didn’t have the energy to meet the demanding job requirements that come with working in WWE.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Bischoff reportedly took a while to adjust to his role during the early stages. He wasn’t present at the first few shows following his announcement, and there were reports of him failing to make efforts to work with the show’s creative team.

Despite being fired by the company, Bischoff revealed that his experience was positive for the most part, and he was grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Vince McMahon so closely during his brief spell in the executive director role.

“My overwhelming feeling is a very positive one, which I know is going to sound weird to people, but between the relationships I developed and the people that I met, the opportunity to work as closely to Vince as I did…”

Bischoff has since been replaced with Bruce Pritchard, who’s been writing recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The show’s ratings have been declining since the premiere, and the company will be hoping that Pritchard will be able to turn the blue brand’s fortunes around.

Paul Heyman, who was recently appointed the executive director of Monday Night Raw, remains in his position. Unlike Bischoff, Heyman has been heavily involved with the red brand’s creative vision, but the show’s ratings haven’t improved much during his tenure so far.