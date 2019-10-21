‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers: Peter Weber’s Final 6 Women Revealed By Reality Steve

This winter, fans will get to watch Peter Weber look for love as ABC’s The Bachelor 2020 lead. Spoiler king Steven Carbone, who blogs as Reality Steve, has been dishing out scoops since filming started, and he says he can reveal the final six women remaining on Weber’s journey.

Reality Steve took to his Twitter page recently to share his latest Bachelor spoilers. He says that Peter and his remaining women are off to Lima, Peru to film, and he noted that just six women remain in contention for Weber’s final rose.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, contestant Victoria Paul chose to leave on her own while the group was filming Episode 6 in Chile. The Episode 7 dates will film in Peru, and then Peter will be down to his last four ladies who will then get hometown dates.

The six women still vying for Weber’s final rose are said to be Hannah Sluss, Kelley Flanagan, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett, Natasha Parker, and Victoria Fuller. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that in addition to Paul self-eliminating in Chile, Peter sent home Sydney Hightower, Tammy Ly, and Mykenna Dorn.

Sometimes, Reality Steve has shared teasers regarding a frontrunner at this stage of filming for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. However, that hasn’t been the case this time around as Peter’s filming takes place.

The Bachelor spoilers have already suggested that Peter is navigating a pretty wild season. While filming in Costa Rica, Weber was injured and required quite a few stitches. Earlier, while preparing to film a group date, The Bachelorette Hannah Brown showed up to host and she spoke privately with Peter for a while.

The buzz at the time was that Weber was left flustered by his talk with Brown and he canceled part of the date. Reality Steve has said that this interaction with Hannah won’t truly cause issues with the season, but it’ll likely be heavily hyped during this particular episode.

After a handful of unique obstacles, Weber is essentially in the home stretch now. Which of these remaining six women will be eliminated and come up just short of getting a hometown date? Which lady will become a frontrunner for Peter’s final rose?

Additional The Bachelor spoilers for the upcoming 2020 season will emerge in the days ahead, with the final rose ceremony taking place in mid-November. Reality Steve will be dishing out all the goods before the January premiere date, and fans will be anxious to find out how this journey ends for the California pilot.