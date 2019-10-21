Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole DeBoer Shares Sweet ‘Good Luck Charm’ While Hunting

Cole DeBoer often shows his love for his family on social media. Over the weekend, Chelsea Houska’s husband took to his Instagram stories to share his “good luck charm” when he goes hunting.

Cole shared a photo of his hand with the first letters of the names of his family members written on his hand. “C.L.A.W.” is written on his left hand along with a heart and an arrow.

“Every single year…. every time I hunt. I write my wife and kids initials on my hand. It is my good luck charm,” Cole wrote on the photo.

Cole wrote Chelsea’s initial first on his hand, followed by his daughter Layne, stepdaughter Aubree, and son Watson.

Cole also shared a photo of himself to his Instagram stories showing him in his hunting gear. Along with the photo, he wrote that he is a “proud South Dakotan.”

Chelsea and Cole have been sharing their lives on Teen Mom 2 for the past few years, and fans have loved following their fairy tale love story. The couple met at a gas station back in 2015. Chelsea talked about the meeting to Us Weekly at the time and revealed that, even though they looked at each other, neither one of them spoke to the other. Despite not speaking when they first saw each other, Cole eventually tracked Chelsea down on social media. The two started talking and eventually dating. They tied the knot in October 2016 when Chelsea was pregnant with the couple’s first child, a son they named Watson.

Cole often gushes over his wife and family on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cole recently gushed over his wife and youngest daughter in a photo that showed Chelsea and Layne twinning in a similar outfit. In the photo, Layne and Chelsea both wear a camo jacket. Layne is sitting on Chelsea’s lap as the family takes a train ride.

Earlier this month, Chelsea and Cole celebrated their wedding anniversary. Both Chelsea and Cole took to social media to share a throwback photo from their relationship. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cole shared a photo of himself proposing to Chelsea in an open field. With the photo, he included a sweet caption in which he revealed he felt “lucky” to call Chelsea his wife.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are currently appearing on the new season of Teen Mom 2. Fans can tune in to all-new episodes of the show Tuesday nights on MTV.