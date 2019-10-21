Porsha Williams And Fiance Dennis McKinley Are Reportedly Feuding Over Their Prenup On ‘RHOA’ Season 12

Porsha Williams reportedly wants a prenup.

Porsha Williams wants to sign a prenup with her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, and according to a new report, the issue created a lot of tension between the couple as they filmed the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta earlier this year.

After Williams was reportedly dealt with a huge raise for her role on the upcoming episodes that reportedly garnered her $1.3 million for Season 12, an insider told Radar Online that the new mom and her on-again, off-again partner are feuding over their finances.

“Porsha and Dennis have had multiple fights on camera about the prenup. They have had at least two blowouts that were filmed for the show,” a source told the outlet.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will recall, Williams and McKinley began dating in 2018 and by the end of that year, they were both engaged and expecting their first child together. Then, in March of this year, the couple welcomes their daughter, Pilar Jhena.

While Williams and McKinley parted ways just months after their daughter’s arrival, McKinley was said to have re-proposed to Williams over the summer during a cast trip to Toronto. Since then, Williams has allegedly been doing her best to try and convince her soon-to-be-husband to sign a prenup.

According to Radar Online‘s report, Williams has more money than McKinley and wants to make sure that her finances are protected just in case things between them doesn’t work out.

When the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta begins airing next month, fans will reportedly be seeing plenty of the drama between Williams and McKinley play out, including their split and reconciliation.

“All of the drama is a big part of the show and Dennis is right there willing to film with Porsha,” the source revealed. “And so is his mom. They’re really good at getting the fights on camera… Dennis can’t stay away from the cameras.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams faced rumors of a potential pregnancy last month after posing in a very form-fitting dress. However, after seeing that her fans and followers were discussing her possible second child, she set the record straight, explaining that her size was simply the result of her having had a child just months ago.

To see more of Williams, McKinley, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 on Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.