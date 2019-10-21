Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley And Zack Carpinello Are Back On After Quick Breakup

Some things just aren’t meant to last, and this time it’s a breakup. Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack Carpinello are reportedly back together after splitting up for just over a week. The two ended things a week and a half ago when Jenni saw the October 10 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. In the episode, Zack was seen being a little too touchy-feely with Jenni’s frenemy Angelina Pivarnick in a Las Vegas club. Jenni felt betrayed by both Zack and Angelina and the couple split shortly after the episode aired.

The duo was spotted out several days after the break up at a New Jersey amusement park with Jenni’s son Greyson Matthews and daughter Meilani Matthews. Now Us Weekly is reporting that Jenni and Zack are officially back on. On Saturday, Jenni and Zack were at Universal Studios in Florida. No photos were snapped of the couple together, but both parties posted videos to their Instagram stories from various rides throughout the park. Us Weekly noted that Jenni’s voice could be heard in the background of Zack’s video which he took while in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. This outing is the second time the pair have been out together since news of their split broke.

At this time, neither Jenni or Zack have publicly commented on their breakup or reconciliation. The mother-of-two seemed pretty distraught after the October 10 episode aired and took her feelings to Instagram regarding the matter.

“For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards,” Jenni wrote.

Zack also issued an apology on his own Instagram and vowed to keep proving to Jenni how much he loved her and her children. It looks like it’s been working!

Angelina has not responded to Jenni and Zack’s breakup or recoupling. She has stayed with her fiancé Chris Larangeira after the episode aired. Angelina let Chris know exacly what happened in Las Vegas when she returned to New Jersey, so Chris wasn’t left in the dark like Jenni felt she had been.

Jenni and Zack have not shared photos with one another on their Instagram since they got back together.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.