Porsha Williams Stuns In A Curve-Hugging Sequined Dress In Latest Instagram Update

Porsha Williams is showing her fans that she is more than Pilar Jhena McKinley’s mom through her most recent Instagram post.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star looked absolutely stunning in her latest look on the photo-sharing website. The reality star snapped a picture of herself wearing a silver sequined dress. The dress fit tight around Williams’ body, allowing her fans to see her dangerous curves. Williams is seen holding her iPhone in the mirror selfie, with her eyes focused on the camera.

Williams continued the glamorous look with her accessories. She added a silver, sequined handbag to her look, which matched perfectly with the dress. Williams also added a furry, black shawl that she placed around her arms for the snapshot. For hair and makeup, Williams opted to go with big, dramatic curls. She then added a dark, smoky eyeshadow, faux eyelashes and a pink lip gloss. Williams also added silver earrings and her diamond engagement ring to the look.

At the time of writing, the post from Williams received more than 50,000 likes. The post also received more than 300 comments under her post.

“Looking like that going get you in trouble but you don’t care,” one follower wrote.

“Beauty at its best,” another follower chimed in.

“Beautiful picture,” another follower shared, followed by multiple flame emoji.

In her caption, Williams didn’t specify where she was headed for the night. She did, however, offer an encouraging quote to her 4.9 million followers. Williams encouraged her followers to “stop trying to be less of who you are.” She also credited writer Jennifer Elisabeth for the quote, which instantly resonated with Williams’ fans.

“Needed this.. Thank you,” one follower wrote.

“This caption is everything! Beautiful pic,” another follower shared.

Williams’ individuality is set to come out on the small screen once again as she prepares to return to RHOA for Season 12. Williams, who came on the Bravo series in Season 5, has had her share of disagreements with her fellow cast members. In Season 11, Williams and RHOA‘s only remaining original cast member, NeNe Leakes, had a falling out. Williams reportedly felt that Leakes wasn’t supportive of her first pregnancy with fiance Dennis McKinley. The feud made its way to social media, and the former friends have been on the outs with each other ever since.

The ongoing feud is set to be a central storyline for both Leakes and Williams. A source reported to Hollywood Life earlier this year that Williams and returning cast member Kenya Moore are preparing to team up against Leakes in the beginning of the season.

Fans of Williams can see more of her when RHOA returns on Sunday, November 3.