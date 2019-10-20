Jinger Duggar Just Disproved A Claim Her Mother Michelle Made About Her Years Ago

Jinger Duggar made a confession about one of her desires during the season premiere of 'Counting On.'

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s decision to relocate to Los Angeles was touched on during the season premiere of the TLC reality series Counting On. As the couple was preparing for their big move to California, Jinger, 25, confessed her true feelings about packing up and heading to Hollywood.

According to the Duggar Family Blog, the Duggar daughter told the Counting On cameras that she’s always wanted to live in a big city.

“I’m really excited about the decision to move to L.A.,” Jinger said. “I’ve always thought it would be neat to live in a big city. I love hustle and bustle.”

Her older sister Jessa backed her up, saying that Jinger has “always loved” big cities.

“Any time we would take a family road trip and end up in Chicago or New York, she was always like, ‘This is awesome. I would love to live here one day,'” she recalled.

Fans of the Duggars’ former TLC series, 19 Kids and Counting, might remember Jinger talking about her interest in city life years ago. Back in 2012, she said that she would prefer living in a city over living in the country. However, her mother, Michelle Duggar, quickly tried to put the kibosh on this idea. A few months later, she told Radar Online that Jinger didn’t really mean that she wanted to live in a sprawling metropolis. According to the Duggar family matriarch, her daughter just wanted to live closer to a Walmart.

“Jinger meant she wanted to live 15 minutes from a Walmart,” Michelle said. “We live so far out of town on 20 acres, but Jinger wants to live closer to town, so she doesn’t have to drive so far to go shopping.”

Jinger made her comments about wanting to live in a big city after the Duggar family visited New York City, so Michelle specifically mentioned the Big Apple, not Hollywood, during her interview about her daughter’s future residence options.

“New York City is way above what we would ever consider a city where she should move!” Michelle said.

It’s now clear that Jinger didn’t actually mean that she just wanted to live 15 minutes away from a Walmart when she expressed her desire to live in a big city. However, Michelle did not address her previous comments during the Counting On premiere, even though she and her husband Jim Bob were featured more prominently on the show. The parents’ roles on the 19 Kids and Counting spin-off were initially diminished in the wake of their family’s molestation scandal, but Jim Bob and Michelle were front and center during a Counting On episode that had them babysitting their grandchildren and judging four of their adult children’s date nights with their spouses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michelle Duggar will discuss something else that she and Jinger disagree on during the next episode of Counting On. During the October 22 episode of the show, Jinger will finally explain her decision to start wearing pants, which was a first for a Duggar daughter. Michelle has said that she believes women should only wear skirts and dresses, so fans will be interested to hear her thoughts on Jinger adding skinny jeans and shorts to her wardrobe.

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.