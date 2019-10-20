Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Wear Adorable Matching Pink Dresses For Weekend Wedding

You can't get much cuter than Olympia Ohanian.

Serena Williams is known for being a fierce tennis player, but her job as a mom comes first. The former No. 1 player not only attended a wedding this weekend, but it looks like both she and her adorable daughter Olympia were also a part of the bridal party as well.

It’s always a treat when Serena Williams shares snaps of her 2-year-old, but there is nothing like the little girl all dressed up in a flower girl dress. The mom-of-one posted a series of Instagram photos on Saturday of Olympia parading around in a sweet pink princess-style dress. The one-shoulder dress featured plenty of sparkling sequins on the bodice and a full tulle skirt. Her hair was done up in small buns on the top of her head and she carried a white basket just perfect for keeping flower petals in.

The first snap was in black and white as Olympia is showing off her pearly whites and holding out a full bouquet of flowers. The second one looked like she was in full flower girl mode, while the third photo has her all tuckered out from her wedding duties.

The last one was a gorgeous and fun family snapshot of Olympia being swung high in the air by her parents, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit co-founder looked dapper in a grey suit and a pink tie to match his girls. Serena mentioned how serious her daughter was about the job that she had to do for the wedding.

The 38-year-old tennis pro wore a pink full-length dress with criss-cross straps and a light fabric that flowed as she walked. Serena’s curly hair was swept into a sleek up-do.

Loading...

Serena Williams is known for being a fashionista, both on and off the tennis court. She can go from looking pretty and feminine in pink to being sexy and sultry the next day. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, the famous athlete shared on her Instagram a photo and video clip of herself at a photoshoot wearing a short bright yellow dress that celebrated her famous curves. Her sexy curls seemed to highlight the look and her followers loved it.

It looks like Olympia may just follow in her mother’s footsteps. In fact, she has already been seen in other photos that Serena has shared with fans. Sometimes the mother-daughter team is caught twinning as well.

To see more of Serena Williams and her adorable daughter, you can follow the star’s Instagram.