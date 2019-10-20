‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Fans Suspect The Flamingo Is A Cheetah Girl

Theories continue to run rampant for The Masked Singer secret identities and while a good portion of the cast has viewers stumped, there are a few contestants fans think they have figured out. One singer viewers think they have pegged is the Flamingo. The bright pink costumed singer has performed twice now, once to Kenny Loggins “Footloose,” and also to “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers. Both of these performances combined with the two clue packages have fans almost certain that the Flamingo is Cheetah Girls actress and singer Adrienne Bailon.

Entertainment Tonight has linked many of the Flamingo’s clues to details of Adrienne’s life, and it looks like everyone might be right on the money. In the clue package, the Flamingo noted that she had a “ZooTube” channel. Adrienne has a popular YouTube channel called “All Things Adrienne” and is pushing 1 million subscribers. Other hints from her two videos suggested that she was in multiple girl groups.

One of the popular girl groups was 3LW which had several smash hits in the early 2000s. The band name also stands for “3 Little Women,” something that showed up in the Flamingo’s clue package. In the first clue video, there was a Little Women book in the Flamingo’s room, almost solidifying the 3LW connection.

One of the clues said the Flamingo was ready to be in charge of her destiny again, which made judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy think Michelle Williams or Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child was behind the mask, but that may not be the case. In a stretch, ET suggested that the destiny comment might be connected to the fact that 3LW toured with Destiny’s Child early on in their career as openers.

Since the Flamingo has performed twice, there have been two clue packages with dozens of hints that are easy to blow over. Some of the items in these videos included a weathered Los Angeles sign, a fluorescent light bulb, a red apple, and some old car tires. Fans haven’t been able to connect these clues to Adrienne yet, but it might be something that only the singer knows.

Last Wednesday’s episode also mentioned a very mysterious clue, where the Flamingo said she was discovered by a “powerful wizard.” Adrienne was discovered by Ricky Martin, but why he would be referred to as a wizard is currently unclear.

With Adrienne as the Flamingo, this would put two Cheetah Girls on Season 2 of The Masked Singer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, many believe the Black Widow is none other than Raven-Symone who lead the Disney singing girl group.

The Masked Singer airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.