NBA Rumors: Nets Could Send Dinwiddie, LeVert, Harris, Allen, And 1st-Round Picks To Wizards For Bradley Beal

Despite inking a two-year extension with the Wizards, All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal is still expected to be one of the top trade candidates in the summer of 2020.

All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal may have finally agreed to sign a two-year, $72 million contract extension with the Washington Wizards, but that isn’t expected to completely stop the rumors surrounding him and his NBA future. After inking a new deal, Beal won’t be eligible to be traded for at least six months but according to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the All-Star shooting guard and the Wizards are “back to square one” after the 2019-20 NBA season.

Bradley Beal may haven’t shown any indication that he’s no longer happy in Washington, but he made it clear on numerous occasions that he wants to be on an NBA team that has a legitimate chance of contending for the NBA championship title. Even if John Wall returns and immediately regains his All-Star form, the Wizards aren’t considered as a real threat in the Eastern Conference. If they suffer another huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season, rumors surrounding Beal will likely heat up once again in the summer of 2020.

One of the NBA teams who are rumored to be closely monitoring Bradley Beal’s situation in Washington is the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets may have succeeded to turn themselves into a legitimate title contender with the successful acquisition of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but if they want to further boost their chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning an NBA championship title, trading for another superstar like Beal makes a lot of sense.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, once Bradley Beal starts finding his way out of Washington next summer, the Nets could “go all-in” to acquire him from the Wizards. In the proposed trade deal, the Nets would be sending a trade package including Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal. Trading all those assets would definitely be worth it for the Nets as it would enable them to create their own “Big Three” that could make them the best offensive team in the league.

“The offensive potential here would be through the roof. Each is a three-level scorer, a willing passer and a knockdown shooter. Whenever Durant is back in action, this would arguably be the most efficient attack in basketball. It could be more than decent on defense, too, especially if DeAndre Jordan fully commits himself to the game’s less glamorous end. This might not help Brooklyn much for 2019-20 (depending on Durant), but this club could already be the favorite for 2020-21.”

The potential deal would not only be beneficial for the Nets but also for the Wizards, especially if they finally decide to take the route they have been hesitant to take in the past years. The suggested trade would give the Wizards enough assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen perfectly fit the timeline of the Wizards’ young core of Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant, while the two future first-round picks would allow them to add more young and promising talents on their roster.