WWE News: Bayley Reveals Truth About ‘WrestleMania 35’ Backstage Fallout Rumors

Unfounded rumors circulate the wrestling news cycle everyday, but WWE superstar Bayley believes we should take them with a pinch of salt — especially ones involving her and Sasha Banks.

Earlier this year, Bayley and Banks were at the center of internet rumors following their Women’s Tag Team Championship loss to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

According to the chatter, the pair were so unhappy with the result that they caused a commotion backstage after the match, which led to Banks allegedly requesting her release from the company and going on a hiatus for four months.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Bayley recently appeared on the Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast where she revealed the truth about what happened at the event, and it didn’t involve either performer causing drama.

“We read all the stupid rumors and it’s ridiculous. There’s no proof of it and it’s people just spreading these rumors because they want to talk, they want something to start up. We literally watched the main event in person by the hard cam and enjoyed the women stealing the show.”

Bayley also said that both her and Banks are dedicated to the industry and would never set out to disrespect it or the company.

“We’re professionals and we love this more than anyone can imagine, more than anyone else in that locker room.”

While Bayley claims that neither she nor Banks had a tantrum at the event, the result may have inspired her tag team partner to walk out of the company for a lengthy period of time.

As Forbes previously documented, “The Boss” has a history of lashing out against WWE and being outspoken about being unhappy with her position within the company several times in the past.

These days, however, Banks appears to be focused on staying in WWE for years to come. As The Inquisitr reported last month, she reportedly signed a brand new contract with Vince McMahon’s promotion.

Since Banks returned to action, she’s reformed her alliance with Bayley and the pair of them have since turned heel. Banks recently challenged Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship, while Bayley won the Friday Night SmackDown equivalent of the title on the last episode of the show.

Both superstars will compete on Friday Night SmackDown going forward, so it might only be a matter of time before these tag team partners becoming bitter rivals. Banks is hungry for WWE gold, and her friend is the top champion.