‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Kyle Gets Played

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, October 17, brings Adrian Rosales back to Genoa City with a black eye. Plus, Traci and Jack work on their project, Connor shows improvement, and Traci makes a new friend.

Lola (Sasha Calle) stayed home to rest after her near fainting experience. The newlywed felt shocked when her dad Adrian (Jay Montalvo) showed up. He sported a black eye, and he needed his daughter to help him hide from a woman’s husband. It seemed Adrian got himself entangled with a married woman. Furious, Lola warned Kyle (Michael Mealor) not to give her dad some money, but Kyle didn’t listen — as soon as Lola left, Kyle wrote Adrian a check and warned him not to hurt Lola.

After he got the money, Adrian showed up at the Grand Phoenix, where he ran into Traci (Beth Maitland). She recognized him from Kyle and Lola’s wedding, and the two decided to have drinks together and toasted each other.

Before that, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci pondered their mother’s connection to Stuart Brooks. They managed to get in touch with Lori and Leslie Brooks, and the sisters emailed Traci a letter Dina (Marla Adams) had written to Stuart many years ago. In looking at the letter, Traci deduced the spots on it might have been Dina’s tears. She and Jack also learned that Genoa City used to be called Genoa Junction.

Kyle showed up at the Abbott mansion, and he told Jack about his and Lola’s pregnancy scare. Jack is ready to be a grandpa, and he was disappointed to hear that Lola isn’t expecting. Kyle then grabbed some of Mrs. Martinez’s crackers for his wife. Later, when Lola got sick at home, she wouldn’t let Kyle come into the bathroom with her. They both agreed to be involved parents when the time comes.

Connor (Judah Mackey) explained his fighting at school — the kid said something mean about Adam (Mark Grossman), so Connor punched him. Nick (Joshua Morrow) talked to the boy about how sometimes rising above those things is the best way to handle problems. Connor took his mom’s phone to try to call Adam, but he ended up getting Adam’s voicemail. Connor cried about his dad, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) hugged him tightly, with Nick also comforting his nephew. Then, Christian (Alex Wilson) joined them to play a round of superhero charades. Chelsea commented to Nick that it seemed like Connor could be turning a corner. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nick will risk everything to help Connor.