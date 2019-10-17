‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, October 18: Ridge Learns The Secret Is Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 18 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will receive some troubling news. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will add to the dressmaker’s worries when she tells him that their secret is out.

Shauna decided to visit Ridge at work. After they talked about Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), she told him that she had kissed him on the night that he was too drunk to drive home. However, Ridge was floored when she told him that he kissed her back, as reported by The Inquisitr. Of course, B&B fans know that she fabricated this part of the story because he was passed out when she planted one on his lips. Shauna nevertheless promised Ridge that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) would never know about the kiss that they had supposedly shared.

What Shauna and Ridge did not know was that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had eavesdropped on their conversation and heard that they had shared a kiss. Afterward, he confronted Shauna with what he had heard. He was delighted that she was so attracted to his father and encouraged her to take it further. Thomas also shared that once he had Brooke out of the way, he was aiming for the top position at Forrester Creations. He certainly gave Shauna a lot of food for thought when he pointed out that they could both have what they wanted.

Shauna will realize that she needs to tell Ridge that their secret is no longer safe. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she will tell Ridge that his son knows about the kiss. Of course, Ridge will be upset because this is the last thing that he wants to hear, per Highlight Hollywood. He knows that Thomas cannot stand Brooke and may find a way of leaking the news to her.

Ridge will also remember Brooke’s feelings about Shauna. In their last conversation, she had told him that she had forgiven him for not telling her about Shauna spending the night with him. However, she begged him not to give Shauna the chance to drive a wedge between them.

Ridge is worried that his marriage may be over if Brooke finds out that they supposedly shared a kiss. She may also think that Ridge intentionally kept quiet about it and that there may be more to the story than he is letting on. Ridge knows that there will be hell to pay if Brooke learns that they locked lips. And in typical soap opera fashion, Thomas will make sure of that.

