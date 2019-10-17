NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Could Pair Karl-Anthony Towns With Kevin Love

Since entering the league in 2015, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns has managed to turn himself into one of the most dominant big men in the NBA. In the last four years, Towns has been consistently proving that he deserves to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Last season, the 23-year-old center averaged 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Timberwolves remain as one of the worst teams in the league. If they are serious about fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title, the Timberwolves should strongly consider pairing Karl-Anthony Town with at least one legitimate NBA superstar. Fadeaway World recently created a list of superstars that the Timberwolves could target before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline where their former main man, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love, was included.

Kevin Love may not be on the same level as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Paul George, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Timberwolves, giving them a very reliable scoring option next to Karl-Anthony Towns. As Fadeaway World noted, Love would be a perfect fit alongside Towns since they both play the power forward and center positions and could shoot the ball from beyond the arc. What makes him a more intriguing acquisition for the Timberwolves is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity which would enable them to keep Towns as the focal point of their offense.

“Love and KAT complement each other’s games very well, since they can both score from the inside and the outside. As a matter of fact, they are very effective three-point shooters who will keep defenders honest from deep. What will make them great together is their ability to dominate the boards, and this aspect will make the Wolves a major threat in the West. Big guys who can rebound and shoot from the perimeter is a luxury that almost no team can afford at the moment.”

As of now, the Cavaliers still haven’t shown any indication that they are planning to trade Kevin Love and undergo a full-scale rebuild. However, according to a previous Inquisitr article, the Cavaliers may consider changing their stance about moving Love if the right deal comes along. For NBA teams who could potentially be interested in trading for Love like the Timberwolves, the Cavaliers reportedly need to be “blown away” with a trade package combining players and picks.