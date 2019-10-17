Felicity Huffman Will Reportedly Be Getting Out Of Prison Early

Felicity Huffman will only be serving part of her prison sentence.

Felicity Huffman, one of the celebrities that has become the face of the college admissions scandal, has reported for her 14-day prison sentence. She reported for her sentence on Tuesday, October 15 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. The facility houses 1,227 inmates. Her husband, William Macy, dropped her off. Instead of spending 14 days behind bars, the former Desperate Housewives star will reportedly spend only 13 days in the facility, according to AOL News.

During her initial arrest for her role in the college admissions scandal earlier this year, Huffman spent a few hours in prison. Those hours will be counted towards her overall prison sentence. Thus, she’ll be getting released a day early on October 27, as can be seen on the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator.

After Huffman began her sentence, a representative for her released the following statement.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Huffman is expected to complete her 250 hours of community service by working one-on-one with children. She’ll also have to pay a $30,000 fine. The actress was accepting of her sentence and showed remorse, both publicly and privately, for her actions.

The prison itself in which Huffman is expected to spend the duration of her sentence is known to be on the cushy side, even allowing time for sunbathing on the weekends. Nevertheless, the prison will hardly be the type of lifestyle Huffman is used to.

Actress Felicity Huffman is spending her first day behind bars. She's the first parent to be incarcerated in the college admissions cheating scandal. @Miguelnbc has more. pic.twitter.com/sbVz6ZyWwr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 16, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT answers corrected so she would score higher on the overall exam. The money was directed to Rick Singer, the mastermind of the overall college admissions scandal which involves dozens of wealthy and influential parents who allegedly used bribery or cheating to help give their children a boost at getting into prestigious colleges.

Full House star Lori Loughlin is among the other celebrities involved in this vast scandal. She and her husband Mossimo Giuliani allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the Univerity of Southern California. They also allegedly presented the girls as crew recruits despite the fact that neither daughter is known to have participated in the sport. They are currently fighting the charges.