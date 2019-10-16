Teresa Giudice Asked If She’s Still In Love With Husband Joe, Says ‘I Don’t Know’

Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, answered the question that all her fans have been waiting to hear. During the Season 10 premiere of the Bravo series, she was asked if she is still in love with deported husband Joe Giudice.

Her candid response?

“I don’t know.”

As reported by People Magazine, the reality star spoke to her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Jennifer Aydin, who asked her if she was still in love with Joe, who was deported back to his native Italy earlier this month. He currently lives in Rome with his family and is appealing his deportation ruling, hoping to return to the United States to live near his four daughters — Gia, Milania, Gabrielle and Audrianna — and wife Teresa.

“I haven’t been happy in so long,” Teresa told sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. “And I just want to be happy again. I feel like I’m living the worst nightmare ever.”

She later said to co-star Danielle Staub that she feels like “drinking a bottle of tequila every night.”

Along with that shocking admission, Teresa revealed that she “hooked up” with a man, showing her fellow housewives a photo of a shirtless man, who also met her brother Joe Gorga.

The teaser scenes were released by Bravo through the channel’s Bravo Insiders club, a network fans can subscribed to. The teaser was released on Twitter by a fan.

???????? Bravo released the opening scene of the #RHONJ season 10 premiere for fans subscribed to their BRAVO INSIDERS club. ???????? Sign up here: https://t.co/NqWSt9OOKF pic.twitter.com/Ff7z9U8b4c — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) October 16, 2019

During Season 10 of the Bravo series, Teresa’s feelings for Joe come under question from her fellow housewives, who wonder what her plans for the future are, and if they include Joe or not.

“Teresa, she doesn’t know if she’s coming or going,” Melissa said in the teaser. “She doesn’t know if she’s going to be staying married to someone or not.”

Margaret Josephs appeared disgusted at Teresa’s behavior.

“Teresa is cocktailing it up all night while her husband is sitting in an ICE facility. That is shameful,” she said in the clip.

Loading...

Joe spent almost four years behind bars for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. His sentence followed that of wife Teresa, who was accused of the same crimes. She served a sentence of 11 months and was released in December 2015. The couple was able to remain together for several months before Joe turned himself in to begin his sentence in 2016. The couple’s sentences were staggered so one parent could always be home with their four children.

Joe was released from ICE custody, and in social media photos shared by his family, looked noticeably slimmer than he was when he first entered prison. The reality star was hopeful that his time in jail would allow him to make better choices than he had while living alone without Teresa for almost one year. While in jail, the former reality star reportedly slimmed down after not having access to alcohol and making time to work out each day.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Joe is “happier than he’s ever been” living in Italy with his family and has the ability to FaceTime or telephone his four daughters whenever he wants.

The new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will debut Wednesday, November 6 at 9 p.m. EST.