Bella Hadid Sizzles In Little Black Dress & Knee-High Boots

Bella Hadid’s little black dress is setting fire to social media.

As those who follow the model on Instagram know, the brunette bombshell regularly shares photos from spreads with her more than 26 million followers. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, Bella explained to fans that she was promoting a paid partnership with luxury brand Michael Kors. The stunner did not mention exactly where she was in the sultry new shot, nevertheless, the post has proven to be popular amongst her fans.

In the gorgeous shot, Bella was perched in the driver’s side of a silver car. The bombshell hung both of her stems out of the vehicle, putting on a leggy display for fans. She sizzled in a tiny black turtle neck dress that left her bottom half exposed, the skirt hitting well above her knee and showcasing her toned legs. She paired the outfit with some black and white knee-high boots and posed by looking straight into the camera.

The supermodel wore her long, dark locks down and styled for the photo op. She also had on a stunning face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In less than 24 hours of going live, the shot has already earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans with over 305,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments.

While some followers commented on the shot to rave over her gorgeous outfit, countless others dropped a line to let Bella know that her body looked incredible. A few more social media users had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“You’re sooo pretty my queen,” one follower raved with a series of red heart emoji.

“Love these so much,” another social media user commented.

“Bella you are amazing,” gush a third fan with a heart-eye emoji.

In recent weeks, the model has made headlines for her on-again off-again relationship with The Weeknd. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the singer attended Bella’s star-studded birthday bash, sparking rumors that they had gotten back together again. However, Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, set the record straight about their relationship in an interview.

“I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella’s 17 years old. You know what I mean?” she dished. “They’re still friends. He’s still close to the family and we don’t know what’s going to happen in 10 years from now. Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody’s friends!”

Fans can keep up with Bella by giving her a follow on Instagram.