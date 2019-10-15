Mel B Stuns In Skintight Leopard-Print Jumpsuit

Mel B has created her own podcast and has announced the news via her Instagram account.

The “Tell Me” hitmaker revealed that she has teamed up with Badoo to create her new podcast, The Truth Flirts, which is about the highs and lows of dating. The first episode, “‘I Ain’t Saying She’s A Gold Digger,” is available to listen to now.

While sharing the news, Mel posted a photo of herself holding a microphone with Badoo’s logo on it. She appears to be really happy in the photo, flashing her pearly whites. She is rocking a skintight leopard-print catsuit, which is a look she is known for. She accessorizes the ensemble with a silver jeweled belt and hoop earrings. Mel is also known for her signature curly hair and looks absolutely stunning while wearing them down.

In the space of six hours, the post racked up more than 12,200 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Yay fantastic news!! So excited to listen!!” one user wrote.

“Yes queen! Proud of you!” another shared.

“Wow! You just keep getting hotter and hotter,” a third mentioned.

“Mel it doesn’t seem like you are aging. You look beautiful,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Listening to it right now, so interesting! You were made to have your own show,” a fifth follower commented.

It was announced recently that Mel B will not be a part of the next season of America’s Got Talent, per The Inquisitr. She has been replaced by “The Boy Does Nothing” songstress Alesha Dixon who has been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent for several years.

“Congrats my lovely you will have an amazing time, it’s a great show to work on with great people, look after my girl @heidiklum,” she wrote on Twitter.

Mel has had a busy year and continues to take on new jobs.

Throughout May and June, she reunited with the Spice Girls on a U.K. and Ireland tour. Titled, “Spice World 2019,” the group played London’s iconic Wembley Stadium three times, which The Inquisitr reported.

Last year, Mel released her book, Brutally Honest, and promoted it by doing talks across the U.K. this year.

She has three daughters — Phoenix Chi Gulzar, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, and Madison Brown Belafonte — with three different fathers — Jimmy Gulzar, Eddie Murphy, and Stephen Belafonte, and posts content with her children from time to time on social media.

To stay up to date with Mel, follow her Instagram account, which has more than 1.5 million followers.