Billy Miller’s First Post-‘General Hospital’ Gig Premieres Soon, Initial Preview For ‘Truth Be Told’ Emerges

Actor Billy Miller left General Hospital a few months ago, but fans will soon be able to check out his new television project. He is involved with an upcoming Apple+ project, and the new show begins airing in December.

This week on General Hospital, viewers have watched as everybody in Port Charles is working to accept the fact that Drew seemingly perished when his plane went down. Clearly, the door is open if the show decides to bring the character back down the road, but for now, it seems that the real Drew is presumed dead. As all of that plays out in Port Charles, a new scoop regarding Miller’s new project has emerged.

Soap Opera Digest explains that Billy Miller will have a recurring role on the upcoming series Truth Be Told. The General Hospital and The Young and the Restless veteran will play the character of Alex Dunn in the Apple+ series.

This new true-crime series is jam-packed with notable cast members. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul stars in Truth Be Told and Lizzie Caplan plays twins, one of whom is Billy’s on-screen wife. The series has Reese Witherspoon and Octavia Spencer as executive producers, and Spencer stars in the show as well.

There has been some buzz swirling about this series for a while, but the first preview clip emerged just a few days ago. It looks as if this will be a juicy series and fans of Miller’s should see a fair amount of him in the eight-episode limited series.

According to Soap Central, the new series is based on the Kathleen Barner book titled Are You Sleeping. Spencer portrays Poppy Parnell, a true-crime podcaster.

Truth Be Told focuses on Poppy looking back at a case where a man named Warren Cave (Paul) was imprisoned. Cave’s victim had twin daughters named Josie and Lanie, played by Caplin. Miller’s character of Alex is married to Lanie.

Cave will insist that he wasn’t responsible for the crime, saying that he had been framed. Parnell will re-examine the old case and start to wonder what the deceased man’s twin daughters might be hiding about the incident.

Other familiar actors joining Truth Be Told include Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Ron Cephas Jones, Annabella Sciorra, and Brett Cullen. The series debuts on Apple+ on December 6.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Miller’s General Hospital exit generated a lot of buzz among soap opera fans. After escalating speculation among viewers, Billy confirmed his departure and shared a sweet farewell via his agent. However, soon his close friend and fellow GH co-star Kelly Monaco insinuated that the exit may not have been the actor’s choice. She suggested that she would spill more details at some point, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

Drew may pop up alive and well again on General Hospital at some point in the future. However, it appears that Billy Miller is moving on to other projects. Truth Be Told looks like a juicy series that will give Billy’s fans a chance to see him on television screens again and everybody will be anxious to see what comes next for him.