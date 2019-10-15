Brandi Glanville Weighs In On A Potential ‘RHOBH’ Return, Reacts To Lisa Vanderpump Quitting The Show

Is Brandi Glanville headed for a 'RHOBH' comeback?

Could Brandi Glanville be featured on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Following the June exit of former cast member Lisa Vanderpump, Glanville spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming season of the show and revealed how she felt when she learned that her former friend had decided to move on from the series after appearing in a full-time role for all of its nine seasons.

“Andy and I, we’re friends,” Glanville said, adding that she and the Real Housewives creator have talked about her potential return.

While the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production after kicking off filming in August, Glanville said that so far, despite being invited to several filmed events, certain things have gotten in the way of her return. That said, she continues to be in close contact with all of the ladies on the show and is being kept in the loop with their gossip.

Regarding her thoughts on Vanderpump’s exit, Glanville said that because she doesn’t fit in with the group anymore and has so much going on in her life, her exit from the Bravo TV reality series was likely for the best. After all, she isn’t hanging out in bikinis and acting wild as the other women have been known to do.

Vanderpump confirmed her exit from the show in June, just one day before she and her co-stars were set to film the Season 9 reunion.

As for the new cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, Glanville confirmed that she knows both women. As she revealed, she’s been to some of Stracke’s parties and shares mutual friends with her. Meanwhile, she’s ben featured on Beauvais’ show, Hollywood Today Live, and has seen her out and about in Los Angeles on occasion.

“I think it’s nice that we have a little flavor f**king finally!” Glanville said of the ladies’ addition to the cast.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stracke recently told Hollywood Life that she isn’t afraid to speak her mind but won’t go out of her way to hurt anyone’s feelings during the show’s upcoming episodes. Also during the interview, Stracke said she’s been quite impressed with her co-stars, including her friend, Lisa Rinna, for being such professionals throughout production.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime early next year.