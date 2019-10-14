‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Stumbles Upon A Major Secret That Could Change Her Life Forever

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 15 reveal that there will be a life-changing secret revealed in Salem and that the current pregnancies will have many fan-favorite characters on edge.

Soap Hub reports that fans will watch Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Sarah will sadly tell her former flame that she has decided to leave town, and he’ll likely be very upset and confused by her confession.

As fans already know, Sarah is currently pregnant with Eric’s baby and she doesn’t want to tell him out of fear that it will ruin his current relationship with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Now that Sarah’s decided that she is going to keep her child she believes it will be for the best to leave Salem behind and raise her child away from Eric and Nicole, who won’t have to know anything about the baby.

However, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is desperate to keep Sarah in Salem. Xander has fallen head over heels for Sarah and is willing to do whatever it takes, including ask Dr. Rolf (William Utay) for a favor, in hopes of persuading her to stay and raise her baby with him.

Of course, secrets never stay buried long in a town like Salem, and someone is bound to find out about Sarah’s pregnancy. It looks like that person could be Nicole. The news will likely stun Nicole as she’ll freak out over what Eric will do when he learns Sarah is carrying her child.

Nicole is already worried about Eric’s lingering feelings for Sarah, and a baby could be just the thing that drives him back into her arms.

When Nicole finds out about the unborn child, she’ll have two options. She can either tell Eric the truth in the spirit of having an open and honest relationship with him, or she can keep it hidden away. Knowing Nicole’s track record, she’ll likely decide to keep the information from him, which is something that has broken the pair up in the past.

Elsewhere, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will begin to bond over their own unborn child, but his family will be concerned. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will worry that Brady is making a huge mistake with Kristen, and will likely tell him so.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.