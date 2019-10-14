‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers For The Week Of October 21: Thomas Fights For Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 21-25 reveal that the focus will shift from Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) health crisis which has been the lead story for a couple of weeks. In fact, it appears as if the Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) storyline may be on the front burner.

Tuesday, October 22

Joe LoCicero reprises his role as Vincent Walker, while Henry Joseph Samiri returns as Douglas Forrester.

Vinnie has proved time and again that he is Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) only friend. The designer is currently crashing at his friend’s apartment since he has nowhere else to go.

Thomas has also convinced his friend of his plan to split up Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). Just recently, they were celebrating the fact that Ridge had moved out.

Wednesday, October 23

Big Brother’s Jessica Milagros Guzman will guest star on B&B alongside Henry Joseph Samiri, who will return as Douglas.

Jessica Milagros Guzman will continue The Bold and the Beautiful tradition of debuting Big Brother reality stars on the CBS soap opera. According to Highlight Hollywood, she will play the role of a public relations specialist named Monica.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) just had major surgery as she had a kidney transplant. Since Katie is out of action as the PR, while she takes some time out to recover, it makes sense that Forrester Creations would hire someone in the interim.

Thursday, October 24

Former Miss Universe Puerto Rico, Mariana Vicente Hernandez, will reprise her role as Pearl. She is also the wife of Kike Hernandez, the LA Dodgers baseball player.

Every time that Pearl has made an appearance, Ridge has needed the model for a fitting. Perhaps he is working on his latest design, or there may even be a fashion show on the horizon.

Friday, October 25

Henry Joseph Samiri will return as Douglas Forrester.

Douglas appears in four episodes during the week of October 21, which seems to indicate that the custody storyline may be kicked up a notch.

When Ridge moved out of Brooke’s house, she warned him to return with custody papers for Douglas. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wants to pursue custody of the little boy since she and her mother both believe that Thomas isn’t a fit parent. Hope has also asked Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to support her decision, and he told her that he would do his best to keep Thomas away from Douglas.

Will Thomas give up his son without a fight? Or will he make Brooke and Hope pay for what they are doing? The Inquisitr reports that he will boost his efforts to get Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) on board with his plan.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.