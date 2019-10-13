Ivanka Trump Celebrates Sister Tiffany’s Birthday With Glam Throwback Photo

Ivanka Trump's sister was a toddler in the snapshot that she chose for her birthday post.

Ivanka Trump used a glamorous throwback photo to wish her younger sister Tiffany a happy birthday. However, while President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter was all dressed up in a designer gown, Tiffany was wearing a diaper.

On Sunday, Ivanka, 37, took to Twitter to share a throwback snapshot of herself and Tiffany, 26, posing together on an ornate sofa trimmed with gold accents. The bottoms of massive gold baroque picture frames are visible on the wall behind the girls, adding to the opulence of the setting.

Ivanka is wearing an exquisite black dress with a voluminous skirt. It features a sheer overlay covered with a pattern of squiggly lines. She has her hair pulled back and hidden underneath a black hat adorned with a net veil that covers the top half of her face. Ivanka’s eyes are closed, and she’s leaning back on a pile of pillows with one hand behind her head.

Because Tiffany is a toddler in the photo, Ivanka Trump had to be a young tween or teen when it was taken. The little girl is sitting on her half-sister’s lap and drinking from a baby bottle. She’s clad in nothing but a diaper, and her blonde hair has been curled. In the caption of her post, Ivanka wished Tiffany a happy birthday and cracked a joke about her “many babysitting fails.”

Not long after Ivanka shared the photo, her sister responded to it.

“Haha I love this and I love you so much!” Tiffany wrote.

Ivanka’s followers also loved her post.

“This is beyond fabulous,” read one response to it.

“All of you kids turn out to be pretty good your mom and dad very proud of all you,” read another remark.

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of President Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples. She occasionally attends political events with her family, but she has not gotten involved in her father’s administration the way Ivanka has.

Ivanka Trump serves as one her father’s top advisers, and this means that she often gets caught in the crossfire when he does something that people disagree with. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, people recently started using Twitter to send Ivanka photos of dead civilian women and children who are losing their lives in Syria. This was in response to Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the Syrian-Turkish border, which has allowed Turkey to attack the Kurdish people. The Kurds are longtime allies of the U.S. and have bee instrumental in the fight against the ISIS terrorist organization.

Some critics of Donald Trump’s decision also tried to get Ivanka’s attention in the comments section of her birthday post.

“Please please stop the War in Syria the Kurds die,” read one response to her Instagram photo.

“Support the Kurdish people please,” read another remark.

So far, Ivanka Trump has not shared her thoughts on her father’s controversial decision.