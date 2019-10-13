Drake’s Ex, Sophie Brussaux, Shares A Rare Photo Of Their Son Adonis On Instagram

Drake is reportedly ready to give his fans a small glimpse of his son, Adonis.

The son of the “I’m Upset” rapper celebrated his second birthday on Saturday, October 12. According to Hollywood Life, both Drake and his ex and baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, decided to use their respective Instagram pages to show their son some love. Drake posed for a mirror photo as he displayed Adonis’ name with gold balloons. The display also added star-shaped balloons in the photo. The rapper then wished his son a happy birthday for his 60.7 million followers to see.

Brussaux reportedly decided to go a different route when it came to celebrating her son’s milestone. She did so by sharing a small glimpse of what Adonis looks like by posting a photo of him as a baby. While beaming at the camera, Brussaux showed a baby Adonis being rocked by his mother. The tot’s face is blurred out, filtered with a pink flash of light that Brussaux used before posting the photo. In her caption, she wrote in French that her son was the “most beautiful thing in the world.”

At the time of writing, the rare photo of Adonis received more than 30,000 likes from Brussaux’s followers. The photo also received more than 700 comments.

“Happy birthday Adonis,” one follower said.

“You’re an amazing mommy,” another follower chimed in.

“This is the most beautiful thing Happy Birthday Adonis!” another follower exclaimed.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Drake has been more and more open about sharing his fatherly moments with the world. The “No Guidance” rapper celebrated this past Father’s Day with a painting from his firstborn. The photo was a stenciled image of the word “Papa,” which Adonis most likely calls Drake. The tot is reportedly slated to take on his mother’s artistic side, as Brussaux currently works as a painter.

The world learned of Adonis back in June 2018. During a rap beef with rapper Pusha T, it was rumored that Drake had fathered a son and was hiding him from the world on the Clipse rapper’s song, “The Story Of Adidon.” Drake later confirmed on his double album, Scorpion, that Adonis was, in fact, his son.

Since the reveal, Drake has discussed co-parenting with Brussaux. The artist and Adonis currently live in France full time, and Drake has shared on LeBron James’ The Shop that he tries his hardest to maintain a relationship with his growing son.

“I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father,” Drake said.