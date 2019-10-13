Kaley Cuoco Gave Fans A Glimpse Of Her Adorable Wedding Photos During Tour Of Her New Place

Kaley Cuoco just gave her fans a glimpse of her adorable wedding photos during a tour of her new place, showing off the shots from her 2018 nuptials to Karl Cook.

The actress showed off the photos in the Instagram Stories on Saturday as she showed off the efforts her assistant had taken to decorate the apartment where Kaley was staying in New York. Kaley shared that she woke up in the apartment, went to the refrigerator, and found that her assistant had covered it with personal photos. The fridge was decorated with pictures of Kaley’s beloved animals, her horse, and plenty of shots from the wedding including one where she and Karl posed with their dogs.

While some of the pictures had already been published by People magazine in an exclusive glimpse at Kaley’s wedding, while others Kaley had shared on Instagram. But at least a few of the photos appeared to be new to the world, including some shots of their beloved animals.

Cuoco’s 2018 wedding generated plenty of interest at the time. As the report noted, Kaley ducked out of her white lace dress after the ceremony and donned a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit with Louise et Cie shoes. In one of the shots, Kaley wore the jumpsuit and flashed a peace sign as her new husband gave her a kiss on the cheek.

The wedding itself was a hit across social media, with many sharing the pictures and videos from the ceremony including what People magazine described as a heartfelt moment as the couple read their vows.

“Cuoco, 32, and Cook, 27, delivered their own wedding vows, which had the bride both laughing and wiping tears from her cheeks, as a guest showed in an Instagram video,” the report noted.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kaley continued to share some photos of the weddings in the weeks that followed, including posting another shot on Instagram for the couple’s two-month anniversary. The posts have been a huge hit with Kaley’s fans, who left hundreds of thousands of likes and congratulatory comments for Kaley.

It was also likely no surprise to Kaley’s fans to see her animals featured prominently in the picture collage. As Us Weekly noted, Cuoco is famous for her love of animals and her large brood at home. The actress plays mom to a rescued mini-dwarf horse named Shmooshy, has a white terrier named Ruby and pit bulls named Shirley and Norman. Cook, who is a professional equestrian, has his own stable of show horses as well as bulldog named Tank.