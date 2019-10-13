Lara Trump Stuns In Tight Spandex Leggings Weeks After Giving Birth

Lara Trump celebrated her 37th birthday with her family.

Lara Trump just gave birth to her second child less than two months ago, but she’s already showing off her slender figure in skintight leggings.

On Saturday, Lara, who is the wife of President Donald Trump’s second-oldest son, Eric, took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo with her 719,000 followers. In the snapshot, Lara is rocking an athletic outfit that consists of black spandex leggings and a black sleeveless top with an unbuttoned V-neck. The bottoms draw attention to her muscular legs, while the top puts her toned arms on display. Lara is also wearing short socks on her feet, and she appears to be going makeup-free. She’s wearing her long blond hair down and parted to the side.

Lara, who serves as a campaign adviser to the president, is posing with her husband and the couple’s two kids in the photo. Eric Trump is sporting a light purple polo shirt tucked into khaki shorts, and he’s also wearing short socks on his feet. His oldest son, 2-year-old Eric “Luke” Trump, is seated on his shoulders, and the tyke looks like he’s having a great time.

Lara Trump is holding her baby daughter, Carolina Dorothy Trump, in her arms. As reported by Fox News, the little girl was born on August 19, so she’s not even 2-months-old yet.

The family-of-four is posing inside their home, and they even managed to get their two dogs in the picture. However, while their rescue beagle, Ben, looked festive in his American flag bandanna, he wouldn’t look at the camera.

The photo was taken as Lara Trump’s family members helped her celebrate her 37th birthday, and they weren’t the only ones who made sure that the mother-of-two felt recognized and loved on her big day. The comments section of her post was flooded with birthday wishes, including one from former White House Press Secretary and current Dancing with the Stars contestant Sean Spicer.

“Hope you had a great birthday,” he wrote.

Model Elizabeth Pipko Centinello, Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser Paula White, and actress Louise Linton, the wife of U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, also wished Lara a happy birthday, as did Marla Maples, the president’s ex-wife and mother of Eric’s half-sister, Tiffany.

“Amazing photo and Happy Birthday,” she wrote.

A few of Lara Trump’s non-famous followers also responded to the photo with praise for how incredible the president’s daughter-in-law looks.

“Beautiful family you are very blessed pups adorable and you look amazing,” wrote one admirer.

“You look amazing! God bless your beautiful family!!” another remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lara frequently shares workout videos on her Instagram page, and she’s also a triathlete. It looks like her obvious commitment to staying fit paid off by helping her shed her post-baby weight remarkably fast.