Video Footage Shows A Family Of Bears Breaks Into Lake Tahoe Home

Home owners in California came home to three bears playing on their furniture.

Lake Tahoe lies within the Sierra Nevada mountains, bordering California. The area is known for a high bear population, but these animals typically tend to stay outdoors. However, when some home owners in Homewood, California returned to their house this past week, they literally walked into a family of bears in their living room. A mother bear and her two cubs had broken into the home and were playing on the furniture. The bizarre incident was captured in a Facebook video which has since been viewed over 13,000 times, according to The Huffington Post.

When the home owners made this startling discovery, they decided not to attempt to handle the situation themselves and called in reinforcements. They notified BEAR League, which is a volunteer based non-profit organization which works to help people live in harmony with bears. One of their primary goals is to ensure that bears remain safe in their natural habitat. Of course, this California home was hardly these animals natural habitat. The BEAR League was able to get all three bears out of the home but they did take some persuading, as the organization posted on Facebook.

The BEAR League crew member that helped get the bears out of the family’s home noted that while the mother bear ran out quickly, the two baby bears were harder to convince, particularly because they didn’t want to pass up the food that was available inside.

“One cub scrambled out after I yelled at her. But I had to chase the second cub out… he was not about to voluntarily abandon a kitchen packed with food. This is a good time to remind second homeowners to seriously consider electrifying vulnerable and accessible doors and windows. It’s no fun having bears in houses. They do not tidy up after themselves. Call us for advice and assistance.”

Loading...

In the comical video the BEAR League shared online, the crew member can be heard yelling at one of the cubs to get out. The animal can then be seen sliding down the banister in an attempt to escape.

As bizarre as the story may seem, it isn’t the first time that something like this has happened. In 2016, a California man was chased through his own home by bears that broke in when he was away, as The Inquisitr previously reported. When he walked into the kitchen, he found a mother bear and her too cubs making themselves at home.