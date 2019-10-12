WWE News: Triple H Shares Update On Ronda Rousey’s Return

Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE television ever since she lost her Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in the historic all-women triple threat main event at WrestleMania 35. Rumor has it she took a break from the company to start a family, but she might be set to return to the squared circle soon.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Triple H was asked about Rousey’s return during a recent media event. While he didn’t have a specific date in mind, he did confirm that she’s coming back eventually and is seemingly eager about it.

“Don’t have a specific timeline, but she’s with us. This is family for her. She’s coming back. She has said it, she calls us all the time. I think the biggest tear for her right now is trying to do what she wants in her personal life and just missing this. There’s… it’s hard to explain, there is a brotherhood and a sisterhood here that’s deep with people.”

Triple H also revealed that she’s been trying to come up with ideas for her grand comeback, and he expects her to be back on WWE television in the near future.

“She’s constantly with us, and she’s constantly pitching her return. So, if I had to guess, it would be sooner rather than later, but who knows?” he said.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, the former UFC star shared a video on YouTube teasing her imminent return to action. In the video, she was shown cutting WWE-style promos around her house, while her husband, Travis Browne, encouraged her to go back to wrestling because she clearly missed it.

Triple H’s words also indicate that Rousey is passionate about her comeback and has some ideas in mind for how she could be used. Since losing her title at WrestleMania, Lynch has been a dominant champion, so Rousey likely has some unfinished with “The Man” and will want to re-establish herself as the most dominant female wrestler in WWE.

Of course, when she does return, she might end up on Friday Night SmackDown. As noted by Wrestling Inc., Fox reportedly wants the former UFC star on the blue brand. It is also believed that Rousey is one of the main reasons why the network decided to pay $1 billion to WWE to host the weekly show.

At the time of this writing, WWE is having a brand draft that’s set to conclude on next week’s Monday Night Raw. Perhaps Rousey will be a surprise pick for one of the shows.