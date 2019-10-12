Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Planning To Ditch Hollywood And Set Down Roots In Oklahoma, Report Says

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are apparently ready to leave Tinseltown.

The power couple has reportedly decided to uproot and leave Hollywood entirely, making a permanent move to Blake’s native Oklahoma. The report comes from Life & Style (via International Business Times), claiming that the two have been talking more about marriage, and in doing so, would want to set up shop several hundred miles away from Los Angeles.

Blake already owns a ranch in Oklahoma where they spend time together, but the new report hinted that they could be making a more permanent move.

“Life & Style reported that Gwen and Blake are planning to leave Hollywood and move to the country singer’s home state,” the report noted. “The news came after the ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer said that there is something about Oklahoma that ‘fulfills a need’ inside her. The former wife of Gavin Rossdale even described Oklahoma as a ‘perfect place’ for a mother like her.”

The report went on to say that Gwen Stefani was already planning to enroll her three kids in Oklahoma schools, but did not say if the move to Oklahoma would mean a break from show business for either of them.

It is not clear how much truth there might be to the rumor that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are planning to leave Hollywood. The couple has been a very popular target for the celebrity gossip circuit, with near-constant rumors about when they could be getting married or even unlikely plans for them to have kids together.

Their potential plans to move out of Hollywood could also be questionable given a recent report from The Inquisitr that they just purchased another home. The report noted that the couple had been splitting time between Gwen’s former home in Los Angeles and Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, and decided to get a permanent place of their own. They are staying at a rental home in Bel-Air while their new place is being renovated, the report noted.

However, there have already been hints that a move to Oklahoma could be in the couple’s future. As Us Weekly noted, Blake loves the outdoors and spending time with Gwen’s kids at the ranch, and the former No Doubt singer isn’t big on the spotlight of Hollywood.

“She stays away from the Hollywood scene and is a total homebody,” an insider told the celebrity news outlet of Gwen Stefani. “Take away her celebrity status and she shares the same traditional Midwestern values as Blake.”