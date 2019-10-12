The Weeknd Attended Bella Hadid’s Birthday Party, But Yolanda Hadid Says They’re Just Friends

Rumors started swirling after The Weeknd was spotted hanging out at Bella Hadid’s birthday bash in NYC that the couple was giving their relationship another go, but sources close to them – including Bella’s mom, Yolanda Hadid – say that the two are just friends. Yolanda did suggest, however, that she wouldn’t be surprised if the couple made it work again someday.

Bella had a big party for her 23rd birthday on Thursday, according to The Blast, and the singer made a surprise appearance to help her celebrate. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, arrived at the lounge at Le Chalet, L’Avenue at Saks at about midnight with a massive maroon cake that read “Joyeux Anniversaire Bella.”

He then joined in a round of singing “happy birthday” for the model, and then the two took a shot of alcohol together. But while they appeared happy and close at the party, they aren’t giving their on-again-off-again relationship another chance – at least not at this point.

Yolanda weighed in on the couple’s relationship with Us Weekly while appearing at the Global Lyme Alliance’s 5th Annual NYC Gala, saying that the singer had been a big part of their family for a very long time, and he remains close with Bella.

“I mean obviously Abel has been with our family since what, Bella’s 17 years old. You know what I mean?” she said. “They’re still friends. He’s still close to the family and we don’t know what’s going to happen in 10 years from now. Now everybody has to focus on their career and try to, you know, do what they have to do and everybody’s friends!”

It seems that the two are taking a break because they both work so hard and don’t have much time to make a relationship happen. In fact, all of her kids – including Bella, Gigi, who Bella celebrate her big day earlier in the week with some sexy snaps on Instagram, and Anwar – are super-busy.

“They’re always so busy,” Yolanda said. “It’s so hard to date when you’re … they work 300 days a year and the days that they’re off … and it’s hard to invest in a relationship at that age.”

While her children’s love lives may be the big focus in the media, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s love life is heating up as well. She and Joseph Jingoli started dating in August, and the businessman was by her side as she attended the Lyme gala.