‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Finn Is Suspicious As He Closes In On Hayden’s Secret

Finn is suspicious as he seeks out a little help.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Hayden’s secret is getting harder and harder to keep quiet. She has Finn’s daughter hidden away somewhere and she is determined to keep it all from him. However, his suspicions that his ex is lying to him about something will have Finn doing a little investigation of his own.

Ever since Hayden Barnes came back to Port Charles at her sister’s wedding celebration, Finn has been a little curious on what has really brought her back and what she has been up to since she left him. Now that she is back, sparks have been flying once again between them. Hayden has been avoiding talking to him about her pregnancy, or anything personal for that matter. Finn has been grilling Hayden lately about her supposed dog named Honey Bun that she professed to have. He knws that she is not telling him the truth and now he will be seeking out Alexis, his other ex, to help him. SheKnows Soaps indicates that the two will run into each other and that’s when Finn will let her in on what’s been going on.

Finn and Alexis will be putting their heads together to see if they can come up with an explanation on what Hayden could be hiding from him. While the General Hospital spoilers doesn’t come out and say that Finn may wonder if the secret is about his child, he will be planning on meeting up with Hayden in the coming days.

Finn has a feeling Hayden isn't being completely honest with him. Can Chase help him sort everything out? @josh_swickard#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! #MichaelEaston pic.twitter.com/LdBkdYxv0A — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 10, 2019

The one thing that the spoilers do make clear is that Finn will encounter his daughter sometime this fall, as the print version of Soap Opera Digest promises. The magazine doesn’t indicate whether he knows that she is his child or if he finally figures out the truth, but fans will be excited when the father-daughter come face-to-face very soon.

As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, Hayden has been working with Jax and is now conspiring with Curtis and Laura to find that codicil that is hidden somewhere at Wyndemere. Hayden’s real intentions have not yet been determined, but she is certainly anxious to find that. She claims it’s because of Spencer, but there may be something to gain for her as well.

Is Hayden ready to come clean with Finn? Click to watch today's emotional, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/pxSY188k6X — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 2, 2019

One thing is for sure, fans are happy to have Hayden back on General Hospital. Most are ready for her reunion with Finn and their daughter. However, he is still engaged to Anna Devane and she is about ready to sweep back into town. Will she see the sparks fly between her fiance and his ex?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.