Kylie Jenner’s Sisters Are Reportedly Fully Supportive Of Her Going Back To Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner has her sisters by her side as she decides what she wants to do next in terms of her romantic life.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO is currently back on the market after ending her relationship with Travis Scott earlier this month. Since then, she has said that her focus is on the couple’s daughter, Stormi, 1. She has also continued to post frequently on her Instagram page ever since the split made headlines.

While Jenner has been seemingly enjoying her single life, Hollywood Life reports that her sisters know she will eventually want to date again. They are also reportedly in full support of whomever the lucky bachelor will be, even if it’s already someone she has dated in the past. The outlet reports that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian as well as Kendall Jenner just want to see that their sister is being properly taken care of.

“Kylie has always been grateful because she knows that all of her sisters support her no matter what decision she makes when it comes to her personal life. That includes whether or not she decides to enjoy the single life and being young for now, getting back with any of her exes, or even casually dating at this point,” a source said.

Although Jenner is supported by her sisters, a source shared that she doesn’t want to go back to either of her publicized relationships, at least not anytime soon. The 22-year-old billionaire reportedly wants to move forward rather than going back to her past failed relationships. Jenner is reportedly still fragile from her breakup with Scott and is “very much adjusting” to life without the Astroworld rapper.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner and Scott broke up after two years together. The two were reportedly facing issues in terms of how they wanted to live their lives. Jenner reportedly wanted another child with Scott, which the rapper reportedly wasn’t interested in. Scott also reportedly wanted to marry Jenner, though she felt she was too young for that and didn’t want to be known as a rapper’s wife.

Jenner made headlines shortly after the breakup after being seen with Tyga at the same recording studio at the same time. The two dated in 2015 and broke up shortly before Jenner was seen with Scott for the first time at Coachella in 2017. While Jenner insisted that she was just dropping off a friend and Tyga happened to be at the studio, the two were seen again at Hyde Lounge at the same time days later.