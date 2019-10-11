Kylie Jenner Unfollows Travis Scott Despite Saying They Are On ‘Great Terms’

Kylie Jenner told fans that she and ex Travis Scott are still on “great terms,” but just a few days later, the makeup mogul unfollowed her baby daddy on Instagram.

According to The Blast, rumors have been swirling about why the couple called it quits and whether or not the two would share custody of baby Stormi. Fans even speculated that Kylie and her ex Tyga were getting back together after the two were spotted hanging out late into the night shortly after the split with Travis.

But as The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie shut the rumors down, saying that the two were still on good terms and that she wasn’t seeing Tyga.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she explained. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

But things don’t appear to be as good between them as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claims, since she felt the need to unfollow him just a week after going their separate ways.

One rumor making the rounds is that Travis cheated on Kylie. The rapper rejected the rumors on no uncertain terms.

“When u see false things said about you once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” he said.

But eagle-eyed fans knew that something was wrong early on after Kylie removed a family portrait that had been a mainstay in her closet for some time. The rapper was also missing from Justin Bieber’s wedding prior to the couple separating.

Friends close to the reality star say that she and Travis just want different things from life. Kylie is interested in a traditional family while Travis is apparently not ready to settle down.

“Kylie is young, but she really wants the traditional family life. She has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple kids and she wants the same,” a source revealed.

The couple was apparently going to try a separation and would reportedly share custody of their daughter 50/50, and neither one seems to be aiming for the other’s money. But at this point, it seems that things are a little more than temporary after Kylie made it clear that the two were no longer an item by unfollowing him.