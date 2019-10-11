‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau Appear To Be Back Together After Cheating Drama

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau split over the summer after he was accused of cheating.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau appear to be back together following a weeks-long split earlier this year.

According to a report from Us Weekly on October 10, the Teen Mom 2 stars appear to be living together and raising their son, Eli Joseph, together in Delaware, where they became engaged in June of this year. As the outlet explained, both parties have been sharing videos and photos of themselves in their kitchen over the past couple of weeks.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may have heard, Marroquin was accused of cheating on Comeau after a party at their home but never admitted to any such thing. That said, the father of two did offer Comeau a public apology on Instagram on August 26 amid rumors linking him to an alleged “naked woman” at his residence.

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes. I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted,” he wrote. “I could say sorry for a million things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most.”

According to Marroquin, he was planning to do everything he could to become a better man and hoped that eventually, Comeau would be able to forgive him for whatever it was that he did. He also told Comeau that he would do anything to have her back home.

Marroquin then apologized for letting down his sons, Lincoln and Eli, explaining that he failed to show them what a man is supposed to look like.

In closing, Marroquin promised his two boys that, moving forward, he would be a better example for them and stop letting his loved ones down.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Marroquin and Comeau were believed to be working on their relationship last month. At the time, a source told Radar Online that Comeau had returned to Delaware from her hometown in Maine and was trying to “work on things” with Marroquin for the sake of their family.

Weeks after the report, Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, said during an episode of Teen Mom 2 that he had been unfaithful to Comeau while reacting to the news of their June engagement.

“Congrats! Good luck, he’s been cheating on you since you were pregnant,” Lowry said.

To see more of Marroquin, Comeau, and their co-stars, including Lowry, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.