Kim Kardashian Offers Glimpse At Her Baptism Ceremony In Armenia

Kim Kardashian took her kids to Armenia for a very special occasion, and she is finally sharing pictures of the event with her fans.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has Armenian roots through her late father, Robert Kardashian, so it’s no surprise that she decided to fly her family to the country in order to take part in a unique ceremony. Kim and her four children, six-year-old North, three-year-old Saint, one-year-old Chicago, and baby Psalm, who is five months old, were joined by Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s own kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, for an unforgettable trip.

The KKW Beauty founder revealed to her 149 million Instagram followers that she decided to get baptized alongside her children at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Late last night, the reality star shared some pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram account. The entire family dressed appropriately for their time in the historic church which, according to Kim’s caption, “was built in 303 A.D.”

Kim wore a long, skintight dark gray dress with long sleeves and a turtle neck, partially covering up her super long raven curls with a white headscarf. She donned some makeup, but in subtle shades — including some black mascara and a dab of lipstick in a natural color on her full lips. In one of the snaps, she is seen posing alongside North, who looked adorable in a baggy beige outfit, a beautiful silver necklace, and a matching headscarf.

A picture of the entire family shows the other little ones all wearing cute white outfits, while Kourtney also donned a light beige ensemble complete with a headscarf, too. Kim also uploaded a photo of her lighting a candle with North, sharing an overall special moment with her fans that honored their Armenian heritage.

Many fans commented on the posts, noting how similar North looks to her dad, rapper Kanye West. Little Chicago also got a ton of praise from Kim’s followers.

“Look at how beautiful Northy is,” one person wrote.

“Daayyyuummm she got Kanye whole face,” another fan commented.

“Your [sic] a great mommy Kim! Showing North your [sic] not just a beautiful black girl your [sic] Armenian too,” pointed out a third follower.

“Chi looks adorable with her little ponytails. Y’all made the cutest babies ever. I just love Kimye,” a fourth fan gushed.

However, no Kardashian post goes without a little criticism.

“Only the Kardashians would go to church just for a photo shoot,” another comment read, which racked up hundreds of likes.