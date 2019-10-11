‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Strikes Up A Vendetta Against Lani & Family After Stefan’s Death

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that there could be a seriously dark side of Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) that surfaces following the death of her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). Gabi’s heartbreak and grief over losing Stefan could end up causing her to go off the deep end when it comes to seeking revenge against those she feels wronged her.

Soap Dirt reports that Gabi will decide to donate Stefan’s heart to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) in order to save her life. However, she may regret the decision when she sees Julie’s family celebrating and having a great time following the surgery. Gabi may think that the Horton clan are dancing on Stefan’s grave, and she’ll feel hurt by it all.

In addition, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will take a huge lesson from Julie’s near-death experience. They’ll want to get down to the business of living their lives and decide to push their wedding day up as to not allow another moment to go by without them being married. The pair will plan the wedding and everyone they love will be in attendance.

However, Gabi’s grief could take over and speculation reveals that Gabi will want to hurt Eli and Lani and that vengeful spirit could push her to devise a devious plan in hopes of ruining the couple’s special day.

As many fans know, Eli and Lani’s love story hasn’t been a fairy tale or an easy road to travel for the couple. They started out as friends, but they also had an obvious attraction to each other. However, Lani was in a relationship with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) at the time. When Lani believed that JJ and Gabi had an affair, she immediately went to Eli and the couple had a one-night stand that resulted in a pregnancy.

Lani first tried to pass off the child as JJ’s baby, but Eli soon figured it out. He agreed to stay quiet, but he couldn’t avoid Lani. The pair eventually came clean about the child, and were devastated that Lani went into labor early. The couple’s son was born and tragically died at birth.

They named the little boy David Abraham after both of their fathers and laid him to rest. They struggled with grief after the baby’s passing and eventually fell in love while leaning on one another during the difficult time. So, if anyone deserves a happy ending, it is Lani and Eli. However, Gabi may not see it that way.

Fans can see how all of the drama plays out between Gabi, Lani, and Eli by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.