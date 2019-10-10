‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Laughs Off Husband’s Minor Car Accident In New Video

Chelsea Houska is laughing off a small car accident that her husband, Cole DeBoer, was involved in earlier today.
As those who follow the reality star on social media know, Houska regularly posts photos and videos from her everyday life with fans on her Instagram stories. The mother of three also uses her feed to share family shots from time to time though it’s mainly used to promote her businesses and other collaborations that she is working on like her sunglass, diaper bag, and flannel collabs.
But earlier today, Houska took to her Instagram stories to laugh off a scary incident that her husband was involved in. The video starts off with the reality star sitting in the passenger seat of her husband’s car as he appears behind the wheel. Houska is the mastermind behind the camera, filming herself and her husband in the short clip, explaining to fans that her husband just was involved in a minor car crash when he backed up into their garage door. After Chelsea explains the mishap to fans, Cole flashes the peace sign to the camera as he smiles and asks fans “what’s up?”
Nobody appears to have been harmed in the minor accident and the two were even able to laugh it off. It is unclear where the famous duo were going in the clip that was shared with fans but Chelsea looks stunning while wearing her long, red-dyed locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful face full of makeup which includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.
View this post on Instagram
Who has heard of Blue light blocking glasses?! Get ready to learn more TOMORROW MORNING when we launch our exclusive collection with DIFF at 9am PST / 11am CT!! You all have one more opportunity to sign up to win our entire collection which includes these amazing Blue Light blocking glasses that protect your eyes from digital screens and help to give you a better night of sleep. Plus sign up for our SMS for exclusive early access to shop the collection before it sells out! To Enter: 1. Text "MOM" to 55721 2. Tag three friends and ask them if they have heard of blue light blocking glasses before. 3. Follow @diffeyewear 4. Sign up for SMS notifications for our launch! Click the link in my bio if you can't do step one from your laptop! 5. For an "extra entry" share this post to your story using the arrow next to the comment button! Also, save this post to your collection using the ribbon button under our photo to the bottom right!! By joining via text, you agree to receive recurring automated marketing messages from DIFF at the cell number used to send the Join text. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Msg & data rates may apply. View Terms (http://attn.tv/diffeyewear/terms.html) & Privacy (https://www.diffeyewear.com/pages/privacy-policy). Winner will be randomly selected before 9/26/19 at 11:59 PM PST.
She completes her look with an oversized yellow sweater while DeBoer looks casual in a plain black t-shirt. Though Houska does not film her three kids in the short clip, fans can definitely hear one of the their children talking in the background. And Chelsea has been pretty active on social media in recent days. In fact, The Inquisitr recently shared that the reality star took part in a photo shoot to promote her clothing collaboration with retailer Laurie Belle’s.
In the photo that was shared on her page earlier today, Chelsea posed with four other ladies who were also taking part in the shoot with her. The 28-year-old stood in the back of group for the photo op and looked stunning as she wore her long, red-dyed locks down and curled. On top, Houska rocked a chic black cap as well as some beautiful makeup that included smokey black eyeshadow.
Fans can keep up with Chelsea and her family by giving her a follow on Instagram.
Delivered To Your INBOX