Chris Brown’s Ex Ammika Harris Posts Multiple Flat Stomach Photos After Months Of Pregnancy Speculation

Ammika Harris is still making Instagram think that she’s expecting a child with Chris Brown.

The UCLA graduate has been making headlines for months after many of Brown’s fans suspected that he had another baby on the way. Throughout this time, Harris has been mum about the rumors against her but has seemingly been using her Instagram page to set the record straight.

In one post from Monday, October 7, Harris is wearing a black lace bra with jogger pants. Her hair is styled straight with small curls at the end. Wearing a gold necklace, she turns to the side and leans near the window with serious look on her face.

At the time of this writing, the photo of Harris had received just over 30,000 likes. The photo also received more than 200 comments. Some followers were convinced that her photos were simply older pictures from before the model became pregnant.

“A lot of throwbacks lately, lol cute though,” one follower said.

“Beautiful girl #throwback,” another follower chimed in.

In another photo two days later, Harris shared that she was recovering from the flu. She took another opportunity to show off her flat stomach while wearing a black tank top and a light denim jacket. She was rocking a makeup-free face as she held up a peace sign with her hair styled a high bun.

At the time of this writing, the casual photo of Harris received just over 30,000 likes in addition to over 300 comments from her followers.

“Look at that tummy,” one follower said.

“Jesus how long she gonna be pregnant?” another follower asked.

According to Hollywood Life, Harris has gone through great lengths to hide her rumored baby bump throughout the past few months. The model reportedly posed in an oversized denim jacket, which suggested that she had something under it that she didn’t want her 359,000 followers to see. She also reportedly posted a similar picture back in September.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Harris and Brown were in a relationship until the beginning of 2019. While they are reportedly not together, they have engaged in flirtatious comments on Instagram, and Brown has referred to Harris as his “BM” or “baby mama.”

The two have since been rumored to be expecting a baby boy together, as of late August. Brown currently has one daughter with Nia Guzman, Royalty, 5.

Fans of Ammika Harris can follow the model on Instagram for more updates.