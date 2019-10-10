Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nate Risks Everything

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nate risks everything to help out Devon, and he is in for a wild ride.

Nate (Sean Dominic) is dating Abby (Melissa Ordway), but their relationship is still new, and Abby seems willing to split at any moment given her history with men. However, Nate is also protective of his family, and he sees the difficulty Devon (Bryton James) is going through with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) in Genoa City looking just like Hilary. Even for Nate, the situation is tough because he watched Hilary die in the hospital. The situation is tough for all of Hilary’s friends, as The Inquisitr previously reported, even though some handle it differently than others.

When Nate shows up to meet Abby at The Grand Phoenix and finds Amanda instead, things are tense. However, Nate actor Sean Dominic recently discussed the situation with Soap Opera Digest, and Nate plans to do a little sleuthing on behalf of his family.

Nate asks Amanda to play some pool while he waits for Abby, and she warily accepts. During their game, Nate tries to get to know the lawyer better.

“Nate sees the heartache that Devon is going through because of the will. So he decides to do his own little investigation. He knows someone hired Amanda because she looks like Hilary, and he wants to find out more,” Dominic revealed.

Of course, Amanda is no fool, and when Nate starts asking some personal questions about her life and her schooling, Amanda senses what he’s doing, and she calls Nate on it.

“He pretends he doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” said Dominic. “He points out that he’s telling her all about himself, and he knows nothing about her.”

CBS Soaps In Depth recently revealed that Nate finds out he has even more in common with Amanda than he does with his girlfriend, Abby. That connection is bound to cause issues in Nate and Abby’s relationship. Abby is still learning to trust again after Arturo’s (Jason Canela) cheating, and she is not ready to have much leniency for seeing her boyfriend with a single, available woman even if it’s in a friendly way.

“Nate is in for an interesting ride as he discovers the real Amanda Sinclair,” Dominic admitted.

There’s little doubt that Abby will add some drama to the situation when she sees Amanda and Nate together, but Nate may decide he doesn’t care what Abby wants him to do. Instead, he may move forward in his quest to get to know Amanda better — for Devon. Yes, that’s it.